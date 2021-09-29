Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.51.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price target for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.79.

CMA opened at $81.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59. Comerica has a twelve month low of $36.85 and a twelve month high of $82.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Comerica by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

