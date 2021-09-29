Critical Analysis: Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) & Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) and Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Harbour Energy and Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbour Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33 Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom 0 2 5 0 2.71

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.26%. Given Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom is more favorable than Harbour Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Harbour Energy and Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom 13.69% 7.06% 4.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harbour Energy and Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbour Energy $1.58 billion 3.01 $164.30 million N/A N/A Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom $87.43 billion 1.33 $1.87 billion N/A N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has higher revenue and earnings than Harbour Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Harbour Energy has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom beats Harbour Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Company Profile

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales. The Production of Gas segment engages in the exploration and production of gas. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of gas. The Distribution of Gas segment involves in the sale of gas within the Russian Federation and abroad. The Gas Storage deals with the storage of extracted and purchased gas in underground gas storages. The Production of crude oil and gas condensate segment engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas condensate, sales of crude oil and gas condensate. The Refining segment is involved in the processing of oil, gas condensate and other hydrocarbons, and sales of refined products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

