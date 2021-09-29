Zacks: Analysts Expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to Post $2.91 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will report $2.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.04 and the lowest is $2.66. Thor Industries posted earnings per share of $2.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $10.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $10.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $12.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 35.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 4.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries stock opened at $121.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.