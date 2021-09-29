Zacks: Analysts Expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to Post $2.91 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will report $2.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.04 and the lowest is $2.66. Thor Industries posted earnings per share of $2.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $10.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $10.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $12.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 35.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 4.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries stock opened at $121.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.