$1.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $3.59. Royal Gold posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $4.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $168.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%.

RGLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.15.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,337,000 after purchasing an additional 137,658 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,486,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,759,000 after buying an additional 105,508 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 30.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,125,000 after buying an additional 821,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,948,000 after buying an additional 212,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $129.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

