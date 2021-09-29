ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $74.75 on Monday. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $117.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average is $63.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 4.87.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $1,242,146.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,382,055. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

