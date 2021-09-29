Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VET. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.50.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$11.61 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.84 and a 52 week high of C$11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.91, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.40.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$407.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$332.92 million. Research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

