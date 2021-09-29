Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Playtech from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS PYTCF opened at $6.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98. Playtech has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $6.81.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

