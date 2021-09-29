Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Federal Signal Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federal Signal in a research report issued on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.60 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

FSS opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Federal Signal by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 25,615 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 25,938 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,290,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,417,000 after acquiring an additional 138,228 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

