S&W Seed to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for S&W Seed in a report released on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for S&W Seed’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.41. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.36.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 276.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 33,291 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

