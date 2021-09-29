The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $48.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average is $53.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,758,000 after buying an additional 663,896 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 483.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after buying an additional 266,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $10,414,230,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

