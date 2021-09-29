Piper Sandler Weighs in on Orange County Bancorp Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBT)

Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Orange County Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orange County Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of OBT stock opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. Orange County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

