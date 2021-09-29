FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) Issued By National Bank Financial

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.71.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$3.50. The company had revenue of C$54.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$56.54 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

