FY2021 EPS Estimates for Franklin Resources, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Franklin Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BEN opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 460,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.