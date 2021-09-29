Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ opened at $28.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $223.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.17. Esquire Financial has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESQ. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,469,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Esquire Financial during the first quarter valued at $2,202,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Esquire Financial during the second quarter valued at $2,090,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 215.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 83,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 57,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 46.5% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 34,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

