DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.61.

NYSE DRH opened at $9.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.95. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%. Research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,412,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,553,000 after buying an additional 2,308,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,444,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,744 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,483,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,034,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,038,000 after purchasing an additional 336,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,862,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,363,000 after purchasing an additional 361,615 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

