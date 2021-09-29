Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get Galecto alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

GLTO stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $92.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. Galecto has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Galecto will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Galecto in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the second quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Galecto in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galecto (GLTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.