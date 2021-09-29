MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

MarineMax stock opened at $49.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $25.37 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $51.38.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MarineMax by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 28,874 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 101,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,369,000 after purchasing an additional 117,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

