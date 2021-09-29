CM Life Sciences III Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 4th (NASDAQ:CMLTU)

CM Life Sciences III’s (NASDAQ:CMLTU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, October 4th. CM Life Sciences III had issued 48,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 7th. The total size of the offering was $480,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of CM Life Sciences III’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:CMLTU opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. CM Life Sciences III has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLTU. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,184,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,251,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

