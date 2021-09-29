Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock to C$22.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cenovus Energy traded as high as C$13.03 and last traded at C$12.97, with a volume of 1489615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.12.

CVE has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.61.

The stock has a market cap of C$25.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.48.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$10.58 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.5099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 159.09%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

