Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $188.00 price target on the stock. Acceleron Pharma traded as high as $176.80 and last traded at $174.20, with a volume of 9748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.65.

According to Zacks, “Acceleron’s late-stage candidate, sotatercept, which is being developed for pulmonary arterial hypertension, promises potential. Sales of Reblozyl, used for treating anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia, have shown an encouraging trend and this bodes well for Acceleron as it ensures a steady stream of royalties for the company. The label expansion of Reblozyl increases the sales potential of the drug. Acceleron’s collaboration with a bigwig like Bristol-Myers is also positive given the latter’s expertise. However, the company is highly dependent on Reblozyl royalties for growth. Moreover, any pipeline or regulatory setbacks related to sotatercept will adversely impact prospects. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far. Shares have gained steam of late on rumors of a potential takeover by a pharma giant.”

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.23.

In other news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,100 shares of company stock worth $13,097,416. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 2.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 855,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 68.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 148,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.31.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.