Taseko Mines Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 7,863 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 652% compared to the average daily volume of 1,045 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the second quarter valued at $649,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 202,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,147 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taseko Mines by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 2.49. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGB. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

