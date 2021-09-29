Direxion Hydrogen ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:HJEN)

Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,572 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,313% compared to the typical volume of 182 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 268.8% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 55,974 shares in the last quarter.

HJEN opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. Direxion Hydrogen ETF has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $26.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09.

