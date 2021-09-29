908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock Price Down 4.3% on Insider Selling

Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) traded down 4.3% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $34.22 and last traded at $34.83. 254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 288,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.

Specifically, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $1,177,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,081 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,551 over the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MASS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 908 Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $885.04 million and a PE ratio of -25.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 198.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,220,000 after buying an additional 1,633,500 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,454,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,106,000 after buying an additional 1,381,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81,355 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 357,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 48,224 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 288.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 259,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

