Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.71 Million

Brokerages expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will announce $85.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.38 million and the highest is $87.03 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $31.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 172.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year sales of $340.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.95 million to $342.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $366.94 million, with estimates ranging from $365.25 million to $368.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 85.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBD opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

