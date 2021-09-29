BOX (NYSE:BOX) Upgraded at JMP Securities

BOX (NYSE:BOX) was upgraded by equities researchers at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BOX. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Shares of BOX opened at $24.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -104.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. BOX has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BOX will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $353,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,182,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,904,611. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,490,090. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP grew its position in BOX by 16.1% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,842 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in BOX by 1,360.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,825,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in BOX by 1,815.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,387,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,955 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the first quarter worth about $28,599,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 118.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after buying an additional 1,174,917 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

