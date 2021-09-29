Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €53.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €54.74 ($64.40).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €57.18 ($67.27) on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a 12 month high of €61.50 ($72.35). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €57.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.84.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.