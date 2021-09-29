Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Rating Increased to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.45.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $67.25 on Monday. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $942,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

