Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SHL. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, September 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €54.74 ($64.40).

ETR SHL opened at €57.18 ($67.27) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a 52 week high of €61.50 ($72.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion and a PE ratio of 36.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of €51.46.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Read More: Inflation

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.