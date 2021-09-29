Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Barclays

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SHL. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, September 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €54.74 ($64.40).

ETR SHL opened at €57.18 ($67.27) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a 52 week high of €61.50 ($72.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion and a PE ratio of 36.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of €51.46.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

