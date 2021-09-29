Constellation Brands (STZ.B) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 6th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%.

Shares of NYSE STZ.B opened at $212.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.18. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $107.51 and a 52 week high of $211.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

