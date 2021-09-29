Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $16.01 on Monday. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,797 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,234,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,419,000 after buying an additional 409,629 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,078,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,130,000 after buying an additional 230,045 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 176.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,601,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,602,000 after purchasing an additional 255,317 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

