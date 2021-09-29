Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Reduced by KeyCorp

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Rent-A-Center in a report released on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RCII. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $58.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average of $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.57. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 4.8% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 20.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.