Rakesh Sharma Buys 94,339 Shares of Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) Stock

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) insider Rakesh Sharma purchased 94,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,590 ($20.77) per share, for a total transaction of £1,499,990.10 ($1,959,746.67).

KMK opened at GBX 16.35 ($0.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.46. Kromek Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 25.20 ($0.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £70.61 million and a PE ratio of -10.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.46.

Get Kromek Group alerts:

About Kromek Group

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for medical imaging, nuclear detection, and security screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, and Australasia. Its solutions provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Kromek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kromek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.