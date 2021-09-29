Rakesh Sharma Buys 94,339 Shares of Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) Stock

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) insider Rakesh Sharma purchased 94,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,590 ($20.77) per share, for a total transaction of £1,499,990.10 ($1,959,746.67).
KMK opened at GBX 16.35 ($0.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.46. Kromek Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 25.20 ($0.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £70.61 million and a PE ratio of -10.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.46.
About Kromek Group
