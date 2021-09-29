Madeleine Cosgrave Acquires 5,652 Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Stock

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) insider Madeleine Cosgrave purchased 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £40,016.16 ($52,281.37).
Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 699 ($9.13) on Wednesday. Land Securities Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 496.25 ($6.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The company has a market capitalization of £5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 710.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 706.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.10%.
About Land Securities Group
At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.
