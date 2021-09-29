Madeleine Cosgrave Acquires 5,652 Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Stock

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) insider Madeleine Cosgrave purchased 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £40,016.16 ($52,281.37).

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 699 ($9.13) on Wednesday. Land Securities Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 496.25 ($6.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The company has a market capitalization of £5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 710.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 706.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 760 ($9.93).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.