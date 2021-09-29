Vroom, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vroom in a research note issued on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.68). Wedbush also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.
Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). The company had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%.
VRM opened at $23.61 on Monday. Vroom has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.92.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vroom by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 245.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Vroom by 31.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 96.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vroom Company Profile
Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
