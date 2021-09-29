Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) Insider Buys £4,626.02 in Stock

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) insider Jamie Skinner acquired 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £4,626.02 ($6,043.92).

Shares of AIE stock opened at GBX 191 ($2.50) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 178.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 159.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £164.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 105.05 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 193.59 ($2.53).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

