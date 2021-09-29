Terex Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Terex in a research note issued on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. Terex has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 34.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 36,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 639.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

