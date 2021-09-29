HSBC Cuts Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $36.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price objective trimmed by HSBC from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.62.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.30. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Trip.com Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

