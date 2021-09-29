NOV (NYSE:NOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV) in a report released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $12.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOV. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NOV from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of NOV from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NOV from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of NOV from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.31.

Get NOV alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $13.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.31. NOV has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $18.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NOV will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at $1,614,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,358 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at $1,551,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NOV by 17,054.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,598 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 38,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.