Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $75.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.94. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.69.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Amphenol by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 582,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,835,000 after acquiring an additional 132,936 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,396,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,931,000 after buying an additional 87,251 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

