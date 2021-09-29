Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $36.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.27 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

