Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFC)’s share price was down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103.50 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.35). Approximately 14,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 104,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.36).

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market cap of £315.13 million and a PE ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101.40.

About Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFC)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.