Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s share price was down 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 262,672 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 643,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Troika Media Group in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Troika Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Troika Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Troika Media Group, Inc a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

