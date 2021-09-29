StableUSD Trading Down 1.2% This Week (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. StableUSD has a market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00054210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00118779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00163873 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

