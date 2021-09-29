Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives $139.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,736. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 144.90 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.40. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

