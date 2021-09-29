Zacks: Brokerages Expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to post ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.59). International Seaways reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 177.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in International Seaways by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,547,000 after buying an additional 90,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,932,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,445,000 after purchasing an additional 78,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in International Seaways by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in International Seaways by 23.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,035,000 after buying an additional 199,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.25. 305,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,984. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $512.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

