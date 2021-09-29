Brokerages Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT at $65.00

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.14. 894,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.70. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

