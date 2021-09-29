Brokerages Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT at $65.00

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.14. 894,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.70. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
