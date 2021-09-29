Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

GLPI traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $46.74. 1,092,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,921. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,940,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 256.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

