H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

FUL has been the subject of several other reports. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

Shares of FUL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,740. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $70.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.48.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $826.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $323,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $975,750. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4,550.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 181,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,093 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 0.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth $3,176,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H.B. Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.