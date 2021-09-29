Analysts Anticipate Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 393,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 41,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 195,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.78% of the company’s stock.

ALRN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 597,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,631. The company has a market capitalization of $93.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.47.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

