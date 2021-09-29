Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLIT. Raymond James increased their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 573,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,472. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $898.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -882.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,671,067.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,327 over the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 327,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Harmonic by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 30,435 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.